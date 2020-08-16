Inserting empty column value throws error

Hi,

I need to insert information from one table into another table. Both tables are identical in structure, indexes, etc. However, in the destination table (lz_chat_archive_dup2), there is one primary key column where the values have to be different.

Because of this, I have emptied all values in the source table (lz_chat_archive_dup1) for this column, and inserted all values from this modified table into a csv file. I also modified that column in the destination table to be auto_increment.

These are the steps to modify both tables :

CREATE TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 LIKE lz_chat_archive;
ALTER TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 MODIFY chat_id int UNSIGNED AUTO_INCREMENT;
ALTER TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 AUTO_INCREMENT=383933;

LOAD DATA INFILE ‘/usr/local/LivezillaDB/mysql/lz_chat_archivedup1.csv’ INTO TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 FIELDS TERMINATED BY ‘,’;

However, I am not sure if what I am doing is correct, as when I run the LOAD statement to insert data into the 2nd table, I get error :

mysql> LOAD DATA INFILE ‘/usr/local/LivezillaDB/mysql/lz_chat_archivedup1.csv’ INTO TABLE lz_chat_archive_dup2 FIELDS TERMINATED BY ‘,’;
ERROR 1366 (HY000): Incorrect integer value: ‘’ for column ‘chat_id’ at row 1
mysql>

Do I have to insert the first value into the 2nd table manually before able to auto-increment the rest of the values with the csv file? Else what is the correct solution for this error?

All I need is to populate the new table with new information in the primay key column chat_id, starting with the value 383933. Please help, as I am not able to get this information in the internet.

one table, another table, new table, csv…

i’m confoosled

but i see your error message says you attempted to insert a zero-length string into a numeric column

here’s the best strategy

target table –

CREATE TABLE target
( autoinc  INTEGER NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT
, column1  INTEGER
, column2  VARCHAR(23)
, column3  VARCHAR(45)
)

now what you want to do is load your csv data into this table –

source table –

CREATE TABLE source
( column1  INTEGER
, column2  VARCHAR(23)
, column3  VARCHAR(45)
)

and now you can populate your target table, with the auto_increments being assigned automatically, like this –

INSERT 
  INTO target
     ( column1 
     , column2  
     , column3 )
SELECT column1 
     , column2  
     , column3
  FROM source
Thank you for your response.
However the source and target tables have too many fields (columns).
These are all of the fields in these tables :

±--------------------±--------------------±-----±----±--------±------+
| Field | Type | Null | Key | Default | Extra |
±--------------------±--------------------±-----±----±--------±------+
| time | int(11) unsigned | NO | MUL | 0 | |
| endtime | int(11) unsigned | NO | MUL | 0 | |
| closed | int(11) unsigned | NO | MUL | 0 | |
| chat_id | varchar(64) | NO | | | |
| external_id | varchar(32) | NO | | | |
| fullname | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| internal_id | varchar(32) | NO | | | |
| group_id | varchar(32) | NO | | | |
| area_code | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| html | longtext | NO | | NULL | |
| plaintext | longtext | NO | | NULL | |
| transcript_text | text | NO | | NULL | |
| transcript_html | text | NO | | NULL | |
| email | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| company | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| phone | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| call_me_back | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | | 0 | |
| iso_language | varchar(8) | NO | | | |
| iso_country | varchar(5) | NO | | | |
| host | varchar(64) | NO | | | |
| ip | varchar(64) | NO | | | |
| gzip | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | | 0 | |
| transcript_sent | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | MUL | 1 | |
| transcript_receiver | varchar(255) | NO | | | |
| question | text | NO | | NULL | |
| customs | text | NO | | NULL | |
| subject | text | NO | | NULL | |
| voucher_id | varchar(32) | NO | | | |
| wait | int(11) unsigned | NO | | 0 | |
| duration | int(11) unsigned | NO | MUL | 0 | |
| accepted | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | | 0 | |
| ended | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | | 0 | |
| chat_type | tinyint(1) unsigned | NO | MUL | 1 | |
| ref_url | varchar(2048) | NO | | | |
±--------------------±--------------------±-----±----±--------±------+

In this case, how do I use the INSERT INTO - SELECT statement to populate the target table with auto-increments functioning?