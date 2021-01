Inserting data into database

ronniedb511: ronniedb511: i have tried like this!! else ($_POST['nationality'] === 'indian');

Because you’re missing the if , the result of that will be that it’ll either throw a syntax error, or it’ll just set the $_POST variable to that value.

You already have an else clause where you check whether $res is true, it’s the same kind of thing. Something like:

if ($_POST['nationality'] === "others") { // do all the stuff needed if it's "others" } else { // do all the stuff needed if it's not "others" }

As you have a <select> that can only be either “indian” or “others”, there’s no need to be any more specific than to say “else” - any other value will come into here, and in your case there’s only the one other possibility. From a security point of view at some point you will perhaps want to check that the value is “indian”, which could be written as

if ($_POST['nationality'] === "others") { // do all the stuff needed if it's "others" } else if ($_POST['nationality'] === "indian") { // do all the stuff needed if it's "indian" } else { // do whatever you need to if it's a different value somehow }