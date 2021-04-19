Insert string in object

Hello, I’m trying to insert a string into an object.

... var mool = {}; var result = decodeURI(c.substring(pattern.length, c.length)); log = result.replace(/%2C/g, ',').replace(/%3A/g, ':'); // >> log result: {"timestamp":"2021-04-19T18:03:27.570Z","version":"1.29.0","purposes":{"1":true,"2":false,"3":false,"4":false,"5":false},"id":39098443} console.log(Object.assign(mool, {result: log}));

console.log result:



As you can see the data is saved as a string because it has " before the { and that makes impossible to access to the “object levels”.

However, if I double-click in the inspector and just delete the first " and the last " the string converts into the object that I need:

And now I could access to result.id or result.purposes.1

What I can do to insert the string into the object using but preventing the “” that makes it a string ?

Is that possible?

Thanks.