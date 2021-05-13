INSERT statement

lurtnowski: lurtnowski: there supposed to fill out every value

If the values are required, you should never get to the point of executing the query.

Your form processing code should trim, then validate all the inputs. Required inputs must not be empty. Inputs that also have a specific format, such as a date or email should then also have that format validated.

Also, why are you not using a prepared query, so that any sql special characters in the data won’t break the sql query syntax, which is how sql injection is accomplished?