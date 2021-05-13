INSERT statement

I have
INSERT INTO new_material_chasssis (name,model,manufacturer,record_status,airflow_type,external_width,external_depth, external_height,weight,number_of_columns_front,number_of_columns_back,number_of_rows_front,number_of_rows_back,total_plugs, required_plugs,requires_diverse_power,power_consumption ) VALUES ( 'dhj, tedt','tedt','dhj','','',,, ,,,,,,,, ,)
but am getting
#1064 - You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near ', ,,,,,,,, ,)' at line 1
But, heres the table
CREATE TABLE new_material_chasssis (
new_material_id INT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
nlyte_material_id INT,
name VARCHAR(50),
model VARCHAR(25),
manufacturer VARCHAR(25),
record_status VARCHAR(15),
airflow_type ENUM('Ambient','Front To Back'),
external_width DECIMAL(6,3),
external_depth DECIMAL(6,3),
external_height DECIMAL(6,3),
weight DECIMAL(6,3),
number_of_columns_front TINYINT UNSIGNED,
number_of_columns_back TINYINT UNSIGNED,
number_of_rows_front TINYINT UNSIGNED,
number_of_rows_back TINYINT UNSIGNED,
total_plugs TINYINT UNSIGNED,
required_plugs TINYINT UNSIGNED,
plug_type VARCHAR(13),
requires_diverse_power BOOLEAN,
power_consumption DECIMAL(6,3),
PRIMARY KEY ( new_material_id )
);
wheres the syntax error?