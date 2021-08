Hi,

I need to duplicate some rows in the database, so I tried to use the following query:

INSERT INTO table (col1, col2, col3, col4) VALUES (:newCol1, (SELECT col2, col3, col4 FROM table WHERE col1 = :oldCol1))

But i get the following error:

Error Code: 1136. Column count doesn’t match value count at row 1

Not sure how to achieve this with only one query.

Many thanks