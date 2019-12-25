Insert results of query into another query

Oh man, I just can’t figure out how to write this query.

Any guidance will be highly appreciated.

I have the following tables:

Specification_Title

id

title (e.g. position, design)

Specification_Name

id

name (e.g. left, right)

spec_title_id

Products

id

name (e.g. headlights)

dataEntryUserId

dateOfEntry

Product_Spec_Link

id

specnameid

productid

I want to fetch all the products where

dataEntryUserId = X

dateOfEntry = Y

Which is simple to do with

SELECT * FROM products WHERE dataEntryUserId = "X" AND dateOfEntry = "Y"

But I just can’t figure out how to get the following output

Product Name: Headlight

dataEntryUserId: X

dateOfEntry: “Y”

Specifications: Position (Left), Position (Right)

I am just wondering if this can be done in SQL or do I have to somehow use PHP to store the results of multiple INNER JOIN queries and output it in the final table (which I also can’t figure out).

Can you kindly assist?