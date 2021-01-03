Insert params in template

If you would to know, wether it is possible to compile whole message on server or on client?.. No it is not. Template should come from server due i18n, params exist on client only. So specific example has no meaning.
function render(template, params)
{
let result = params;
template = 'result = `' + template + '`;';
eval(template);
return result;
}
console.log(render('this is the ${params.foo}', {foo: 123})); // this is the 123
In that case template literals may indeed not be the right tool for the job – they’re called template literals after all. So rather than dangerouslyeval()uating random code to make them behave like something they’re not, you’re probably better off using (or writing) an actual template engine for this; this might be as simple as regular expression replacements:
function render (template, params) {
return template.replace(/\${(.*?)}/g, (_, key) => params[key])
}
console.log(render(
'hello ${foo} this is ${bar}',
{ foo: 'world', bar: 'a template' }
))
Yes, I wrote it above, I have a choice between RegExp and eval(). I don’t like reg exps - they are querry of hard recognizable errors. But possible injection in eval() - this is serious argument. Though I think, templates will created by developer.
Yes, actually in this case reg exps not really required. I can to get placeholder with '{' + key + '}'. But placeholders of some specific format - it is also not really clean solution. I hoped, JS experts will find some another alternative. But if not, then I think, placeholders is the best that exists.