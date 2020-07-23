Insert...on duplicate key update

I’m confused on the correct way to set up this query.

I have a table

create table devices_to_be_moved ( device_to_be_moved_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, device_id INT NOT NULL, beginning_x FLOAT(5,2), to_beginning_slot FLOAT(4,2) NOT NULL, to_ending_slot FLOAT(4,2) NOT NULL, from_rack INT NOT NULL, to_rack INT NOT NULL, date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP, user VARCHAR(50), notes TEXT, accept BOOLEAN DEFAULT 0, verdict BOOLEAN, FOREIGN KEY ( device_id ) REFERENCES devices ( device_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( from_rack ) REFERENCES racks ( rack_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( to_rack ) REFERENCES racks ( rack_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( device_to_be_moved_id ) );

when I fill out a form to add an entry.



Which works as the table gets updated.When I click the link, it takes me toso I can review my handywork.Lets say I screwed up and reposition the object, I submit the form and getBut when I check the table, I notice an INSERT was performed.I think my logic is screwed up as I was hoping for an update.The PK (move_id=5) is in the URL of the 2nd screenshot (before I m ake any corrections, but how do I alter my query to perform the UPDATE part if the PK is allready set?

Thanks

How do I make it so I can run the UPDATE if I only change three values (beginning_x, beginning_slot, ending_slot) in that record