Insert...on duplicate key update

I’m confused on the correct way to set up this query.
I have a table

create table devices_to_be_moved (
   device_to_be_moved_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
   device_id INT NOT NULL,
   beginning_x FLOAT(5,2),
   to_beginning_slot FLOAT(4,2) NOT NULL,
   to_ending_slot FLOAT(4,2) NOT NULL,
   from_rack INT NOT NULL,
   to_rack INT NOT NULL,
   date TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,
   user VARCHAR(50),
   notes TEXT,
   accept BOOLEAN DEFAULT 0, 
   verdict BOOLEAN,
   FOREIGN  KEY ( device_id ) REFERENCES devices ( device_id ),
   FOREIGN  KEY ( from_rack ) REFERENCES racks ( rack_id ),
   FOREIGN  KEY ( to_rack ) REFERENCES racks ( rack_id ),
   PRIMARY KEY ( device_to_be_moved_id )
);

when I fill out a form to add an entry.

image
image1809×185 14.8 KB

Which works as the table gets updated.
When I click the link, it takes me to
image
image1266×604 32.1 KB

so I can review my handywork.
Lets say I screwed up and reposition the object, I submit the form and get
image
image1825×357 18.6 KB

But when I check the table, I notice an INSERT was performed.
I think my logic is screwed up as I was hoping for an update.
The PK (move_id=5) is in the URL of the 2nd screenshot (before I m ake any corrections, but how do I alter my query to perform the UPDATE part if the PK is allready set?

Thanks

How do I make it so I can run the UPDATE if I only change three values (beginning_x, beginning_slot, ending_slot) in that record

i’d be happy to help you, except i can’t read those screenshots – how about posting text, please

also, i notice that the only key you’ve defined in the table is the auto_increment PK – that’s never going to experience a duplicate on an insert, is it

based on the attempted query, as r937 points out, you lack a key on device_id.

For reference, the query in question is:

INSERT INTO devices_to_be_moved(device_id,beginning_x,to_beginning_slot,to_ending_slot,from_rack,to_rack)
VALUES (56,0,42,44,3,5)
ON     DUPLICATE KEY 
UPDATE beginning_x = 0, to_beginning_slot = 42, to_ending_slot = 44

For starters, you could save yourself some variable wrangling in PHP by replacing your update bit with
UPDATE beginning_x = VALUES(beginning_x), to_beginning_slot = VALUES(to_beginning_slot), to_ending_slot = VALUES(to_endling_slot)
Also… what about the to/from rack?