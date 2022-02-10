Insert logo in input/button

I’m trying to add a logo in this
<input type="submit" name="Addproperty" value="Add Property" class="crt_btn" />.
Here is my css for crt_btn
.crt_btn{
text-decoration: none;
color: white;
background: #1E90FF;
border-radius: 10px;
border: none;
float: right;
padding:5px;
font-size: 15px;
}
Use a <button> element instead of an <input> element. It will work as form submit if it is within the <form> element (or if it is linked to a form using a ‘form’ attribute). Put what content you like between the button’s HTML tags.