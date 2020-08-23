Insert into only a few column (PHP prepared statement)

Hello folks!

I have a table with several columns. For step one, when the registration happens, I want the user fill only just a few of them like ‘city, phone, email, password’.

I set most of my sql table columns to NULL (except the primary key) and the rest of them I gave default values but I’m keep having the following error message:

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to undefined method PDOStatement::bind_param() in C:\xampp\htdocs\pr_mm\eps

ewReg.php:23 Stack trace: #0 {main} thrown in C:\xampp\htdocs\pr_mm\eps

ewReg.php on line 23