Insert image and content in div block

lstborne: lstborne: Have you had an opportunity to view the link requested?

Yes I did but it frightened me so much I had to retire:)

First things first though please run the code through the w3c css and HTML validators and fix all the little typos first. There’s no reason to post code that has missing quotes and duplicate ending tags in the wrong place. These are easy to spot and to fix before posting your code.

Once you’ve done that update your codepen and we’ll work our way through the problems step by step.

The whole structure of the page is incorrect so I’m not going to give you a quick fix but rather walk you through the things you need to address.

HTML is a semantic language and HTML elements have a meaning and a purpose and you have to use the elements correctly.

Heading tags have to be a logical structure and follow each other in a proper order. A sequence of heading tags in a row therefore is not semantic because each line of your page is not a heading.

Let’s get the structure right first and then we can deal with layout issues and styling.

The reason your image is not showing is because you need to use the css background property to show a background image and not some made up rule of your own.

background:url(images/myimg.jpg) no-repeat;

Codepen won’t work with relative urls like the above either as it has no access to your development environment. Avoid putting spaces in your paths and file names as that just makes things awkward. If you want the image to show in your own codepen use an absolute URL that points to your image where it is hosted on the web.

I know it can be daunting when learning css for the first time but you should always check the code you are using is valid and appropriate first and then you can start to make progress on how to make it do what you want.

I’ll be back later with some comments on your layout issues but please try to address the issues I mentioned meanwhile.