Insert_id starting "1"

I have a table named “myTable”

It has two columns.

They are “ID” and “myNumeric”.

Both “ID” and “myNumeric” are int and ID is primary key.

It has no records at the moment in the table.

$myDBconnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', $dbPassword, $myDB); mysqli_set_charset($myDBconnect,"utf8"); $myNumericData=1111; $myInsert=("INSERT INTO myTable (myNumeric) VALUES ($myNumericData)"); $myInsertEXE=mysqli_query($myDBconnect, $myInsert); echo $myDBconnect->insert_id;

When the code above is executed for the first time,

it produces “0” although I am expecting “1” because it is the first record.

the table becomes like the following.

(ID) myNumeric

(0) 1111

I want my target result like the following.

(ID) myNumeric

(1) 1111

(Q) How can I make it starts “1” instead of “0”?