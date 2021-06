One way to do this would be to create the <a> tag itself and then just append the div to it as a child…

// Create an anchor tag let newAnchor = document.createElement('a'); // Append our div to it as a child newAnchor.appendChild(document.querySelector('.Australian-Brothers')); // Append the newAnchor to where in the DOM you want it. Here we are just appending it back to the body of the document. document.body.appendChild(newAnchor)

Again there is a few different ways to do this. But this example should give you some ideas of which is best for you.