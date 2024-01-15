Insert custom field in woocommerce checkout page

im trying to insert custom drop-down before place-order that can be anywhere between:
woocommerce_review_order_after_order_total and woocommerce_review_order_before_submit this drop-down will be carried to order-details as well as invoice too. but im getting error:
add_action( 'woocommerce_review_order_before_payment', 'custom_dropdown_before_submit', 10 );
function custom_dropdown_before_submit(){
echo '<h2>'.__('Next Day Delivery').'</h2>';
woocommerce_form_field( 'daypart', array(
'type' => 'select',
'class' => array( 'custom-drop' ),
'label' => __( 'Delivery options' ),
'options' => array(
'blank' => __( 'Select a day part', 'custom' ),
'morning' => __( 'In the morning', 'custom' ),
'afternoon' => __( 'In the afternoon', 'custom' ),
'evening' => __( 'In the evening', 'custom' )
)
),
$checkout->get_value( 'daypart' ));
}
as payment will cash on delivery only