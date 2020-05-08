INSERT command error 'no database selected'

I’m using the book PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 6th Edition. I’ve created a database as described in Chapter 3. Bit when I try to run the script
INSERT INTO joke
(joketext, jokedate) VALUES (
“A programmer was found dead in the shower. The instructions read: lather, rinse, repeat.”,
“2017-06-01”)
it produces an error message that no database is selected. However, it is!
Any help greatly appreciated.
I suspect on this occasion the computer is right!
You may think you’ve connected to the database, but not done so (or not done so correctly).
However, to be sure what is wrong, we will need to see your code. You can post it in your reply.
When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the
</> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.
You may be tripping yourself up on your teminology.
You’ve connected to the database server, but the engine is telling you you’ve not told the server what database you want to
USE.
Most likely you’ve either forgotten part of, or typoed, your DSN when you connected to the server. So specifically, i’d be looking for that part of your code. (censor out your password though!)
run this sql statement before you run your query –
USE databasename;
substitute the name of the database where you created your table