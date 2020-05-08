INSERT command error 'no database selected'

I’m using the book PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 6th Edition. I’ve created a database as described in Chapter 3. Bit when I try to run the script
INSERT INTO joke
(joketext, jokedate) VALUES (
“A programmer was found dead in the shower. The instructions read: lather, rinse, repeat.”,
“2017-06-01”)
it produces an error message that no database is selected. However, it is!
Any help greatly appreciated.
