Insert ajax into php

#1

I have two php files. The one is the main file and the second file Im including like this:

— main.php —
include('secondfile.php);

— secondfile.php —
The layout of this file looks like this. I am trying to insert an AJAX function.

<?php do check for cookie ?> 
<script>
myfunction()
console.log('some text to see if this works');

myfunction(){
    insert AJAX call
}
</script>

Both main and secondfile.php do not include an HTML layout with head and body. Why is the code in the second file not working? Not even the console log test shows.

#2

Because you declare your function after call. JS reads and executes its code row by row.

#3

thank you but I think there is more than just where I declare the function. I just moved it to the bottom and still no success. Also my console message is not displaying.

#4

Well if it looks like that, PHP is going to throw a hissy fit because that’s not legal PHP code.

#5

trust me it doesnt look like that LOL

#6

So show us what it DOES look like. Because you’ve done something that’s caused it not to work, and we need to see it to fix it.

#7

image
image1920×1080 316 KB

image
image1920×1080 300 KB

#8

Above you will see the two files. The INCLUDE is in line 10.

#9

the include is pointing UP a directory. Is the second file a directory above your main one?

#10

Actually no, nevermind. Even if it is, PHP is going to reject it.

include basically says "At this point, take what’s in that file, and paste it into my PHP file.
Your secondary file is a piece of Javascript. So PHP is going to bork as soon as it gets to the <script>, and say “That’s not PHP code.”

If you’re trying to OUTPUT the second file, echo file_get_contents(...) it instead.

#11

The include file is on the same level as the file containing it…

domain.com/admin/get_chart1_data.php
domain.com/jwt/admin_check_access.php ----------- this is the include

#12

ok I will try that thanks. Yes even if I dont use the include and paste the code inside the first file it still wont work