Insert a record with sqli

declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*********', 'testDB');
$sql="select * from test";
$sqlt=mysqli_query($dbConnect, $sql);
$sqlCount=mysqli_num_rows($sqlt);
if ($sqlCount > 0){
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($sqlt)) {
echo $row['name'].'<br>'; }
}
The code above produces the result below.
I like to insert “Jane” into “test”
The code below doesn’t work.
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
$dbConnect=mysqli_connect('localhost', 'root', '*********', 'testDB');
$sql=("INSERT INTO test ( name) VALUES ('Jane') ");
$sqlt=mysqli_query(dbConnect, sql);
How can I add a record?