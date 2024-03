Hi,

I have a HTML template containing all HTML and CSS data, which is used to create an email.

I want now to preview this email on my UI. But I don’t want to have it in full size.

So it would be great if I could take the HTML file as it is and append it to a div in my browsers screen, but tell the browser to scale all sizes (In that case especially the font sizes) to the half.

Is this posible?