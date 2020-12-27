Input tag not hiding

I am trying to hide the Input button to make it a custom button, but input is not hiding →


<li>
<div class="caption">Attach File</div>
<div class="detail">					
	<input type="file" id="o-file" hidden="hidden" />
	<button id="mockinput"></button>
</div>

Does this doesn’t work on the input tag?
hidden="hidden"

The CSS rule: input {display: inline-block} is overriding the hidden attribute.
One possibility is to override that via the ID.

#o-file { display: none; }
Hi there, and Thanks for the help. I have not been in touch with CSS for some time so could not debug it on my own and got panic. I have eliminated that rule →

But in general, if inline-block is applied to the parent element, li, for example; that means all its child elements(div in this case) will be inline, Right?

<li>
	<div class="caption">Resume/CV</div>
	<div class="detail"><input name="" type="text"></div>
</li>
Removing the rule where you did, will remove it for all input elements, which is probably not what you want, assuming you put that rule in for a reason.
That is why I attached the override rule in my example to the element’s ID.

Not all rules in CSS are inherited by child elements, as confusing as that may be. Display is one such property.
For example, a div may typically have display set to block, but its content may commonly be inline elements, like span. The spans don’t display as block because the parent is a block.
In your example, the divs will still be blocks (on new lines) within inline-blocks.

Also, the semantics are wrong. The inputs should belong to a form, so don’t need to be a list to belong together, or be in a fieldset to be a distinct sub-group within a form. The use of a div as an input caption is wrong, the label element is dedicated to this role.
There is likely no need for the div wrapping the input, if it is only there to hang the class on, consider putting the class directly onto the input.