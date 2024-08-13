Input Range background color

I have been struggling to achieve what I want: a “monorail” input range with a gradient background color that is being updated while sliding.

On this page, you’ll see 2 input range controls. The 1st one is what I want but with a changing background color when the user slides it. That is what is achieved in the 2nd one but it looks like a “railway track” whereas I want a “monorail”

What am I missing?