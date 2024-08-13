Input Range background color

I have been struggling to achieve what I want: a “monorail” input range with a gradient background color that is being updated while sliding.

On this page, you’ll see 2 input range controls. The 1st one is what I want but with a changing background color when the user slides it. That is what is achieved in the 2nd one but it looks like a “railway track” whereas I want a “monorail”

What am I missing?

2024-08-13_15-26-03
2024-08-13_15-26-03

One of the CSS gurus will do it better than me, but:

input[type=range]::-webkit-slider-runnable-track,
input[type=range]::-moz-range-track {
    background: transparent !important;
}

(The !important was required for me, but that may be because i’m injecting it via the inspector. Your code is inserting this value at a couple of different points, so you may want to hunt down anywhere that’s setting values for slider-runnable-track.)

