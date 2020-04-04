Input Radio button space issue

Primary Source code: https://codepen.io/multicelldesign/pen/LGNdKV
whatever CSS i knew till date I failed to decrease the space as shown in the image →
Hi, only a couple of changes need to be made.
CSS
The space between input and text is due to input that has not been hidden. Fix:
.md-radio__input { display: none; }
Finally, you can also change the space between radio input and text using following instruction:
.md-radio__custom { margin-left: 1px; }
Thanks. I have replicated the whole issue here for further discussion →
what was the utility of this part:
/* .md-radio.with--error .md-radio__label-text,
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__add-text {
color: #d32f2f;
}
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__custom {
border-color: #d32f2f !important;
}
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__custom .md-radio__custom-inner {
background-color: #d32f2f !important;
} */
Removing doesn’t make any loss?