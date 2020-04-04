Input Radio button space issue

#1

Live Link

Primary Source code: https://codepen.io/multicelldesign/pen/LGNdKV

whatever CSS i knew till date I failed to decrease the space as shown in the image →

image

#2

Hi, only a couple of changes need to be made.

CSS

The space between input and text is due to input that has not been hidden. Fix:

.md-radio__input { display: none; }

Finally, you can also change the space between radio input and text using following instruction:

.md-radio__custom { margin-left: 1px; }
1 Like
#3

Thanks. I have replicated the whole issue here for further discussion →

#4

what was the utility of this part:


/* .md-radio.with--error .md-radio__label-text,
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__add-text {
  color: #d32f2f;
}
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__custom {
  border-color: #d32f2f !important;
}
.md-radio.with--error .md-radio__custom .md-radio__custom-inner {
  background-color: #d32f2f !important;
} */

Removing doesn’t make any loss?

#5

In this if we delete any label why other labels falls one under another:

despite we are using this:

flex-basis: 200px;
    flex-grow:1;
#6

There are two margins in place. There is a 3px default margin on the hidden radio (It has opacity:0 and a 1px width and height). there is also an 8px left margin on the new radio image.

e.g.

.md-radio__input {margin:0}
.md-radio__custom {margin-right:0}

Probably better not to display:none the radio as I believe that has accessibility and submission issues.

I didn’t see that in the codepen but I’m guessing that if you add that class then it will show as a
styled error input. It’s probably something you would use during validation to show the input has been missed.

#7

I’m not sure what the question is exactly?

The input and labels are in a nested flexbox so if you wanted prodlicen to stretch across then you’d need to set flex grow.

e.g.

.prodlicen{flex:1 0 0%}

1 Like
#8

Sir, In this codepen:

label
label1575×791 429 KB

If we delete any label then all reaming child flex items falls in one columns despite there is enough space.

.md-radio {
    /* position: relative; */
    display: flex;
    flex-basis: 200px;
    flex-grow:1;
#9

Dear @PaulOB sir,
I have figure out the issue. Please ignore my last question so that energy can be focused on helping someone else.

#10

No there is no space.:slight_smile: If you add a background color to that container you will see that there is no space because of a previous parents flex alignment. You need the rule that I gave you above to stretch the container.

OK :slight_smile:

1 Like
#11

Yes, I realized my mistake later. Thank you so much.