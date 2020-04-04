Input Radio button space issue

whatever CSS i knew till date I failed to decrease the space as shown in the image →

Hi, only a couple of changes need to be made.

CSS

The space between input and text is due to input that has not been hidden. Fix:

.md-radio__input { display: none; }

Finally, you can also change the space between radio input and text using following instruction:

.md-radio__custom { margin-left: 1px; }
