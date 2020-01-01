Input Phone Number either Email Address in jQuery

HermioneGranger: HermioneGranger: How we add jquery code which help auto hide error if pattern match

Hi @HermioneGranger, if you want to keep the validation constraints in the markup you can just check the validity state of the element:

<!-- Note the `novalidate` attribute on the form -- without it, the native browser validation will kick in as well. --> <form novalidate> <ul id="errors"> <li>Please enter an email or a telephone number</li> </ul> <input type="text" name="emailphone" id="emailphone" pattern="^(?:\d{10}|\w+@\w+\.\w{2,3})$" /> <button>Submit</button> </form> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.min.js"></script> <script> $('#emailphone').on('keyup', function() { var mismatch = this.validity.patternMismatch $('#errors').toggle(mismatch) $('button').prop('disabled', mismatch) }) </script>

Hope you don’t mind me borrowing your markup @James_Hibbard… :-)

However, as @James_Hibbard noted validating an email “manually” is notoriously error-prone – see this classic thread on SO. I think there’s an npm module that just exports this regexp (from that very thread), but I can’t find it ATM… anyway it’s something I wouldn’t want to be responsible for myself really. ^^

A somewhat hacky but more robust solution might be to create an email input in-memory only, sync it with the actual input value and use that for the email-part of the validation: