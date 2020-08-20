Input Masking a Phone Number

I’m continuing work on software I coded a few months ago and I am trying to mask HTML input for a phone number. I am wanting it to mask from 1234567890 to (123) 456-7890.

My HTML input looks like this:

<div class="form-group"> <label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label> <input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/> </div>

and my JavaScript looks like this:

var zChar = new Array(' ', '(', ') ', '-', '.'); var maxphonelength = 14; var phonevalue1; var phonevalue2; var cursorposition; function ParseForNumber1(object){ phonevalue1 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar); } function ParseForNumber2(object){ phonevalue2 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar); } function backspacerUP(object,e) { if(e){ e = e } else { e = window.event } if(e.which){ var keycode = e.which } else { var keycode = e.keyCode } ParseForNumber1(object) if(keycode >= 48){ ValidatePhone(object) } } function backspacerDOWN(object,e) { if(e){ e = e } else { e = window.event } if(e.which){ var keycode = e.which } else { var keycode = e.keyCode } ParseForNumber2(object) } function GetCursorPosition(){ var t1 = phonevalue1; var t2 = phonevalue2; var bool = false for (i=0; i<t1.length; i++) { if (t1.substring(i,1) != t2.substring(i,1)) { if(!bool) { cursorposition=i bool=true } } } } function ValidatePhone(object){ var p = phonevalue1 p = p.replace(/[^\d]*/gi,"") if (p.length < 3) { object.value=p } else if(p.length==3){ pp=p; d4=p.indexOf('(') d5=p.indexOf(')') if(d4==-1){ pp="("+pp; } if(d5==-1){ pp=pp+")"; } object.value = pp; } else if(p.length>3 && p.length < 7){ p ="(" + p; l30=p.length; p30=p.substring(0,4); p30=p30+")" p31=p.substring(4,l30); pp=p30+p31; object.value = pp; } else if(p.length >= 7){ p ="(" + p; l30=p.length; p30=p.substring(0,4); p30=p30+")" p31=p.substring(4,l30); pp=p30+p31; l40 = pp.length; p40 = pp.substring(0,8); p40 = p40 + "-" p41 = pp.substring(8,l40); ppp = p40 + p41; object.value = ppp.substring(0, maxphonelength); } GetCursorPosition() if(cursorposition >= 0){ if (cursorposition == 0) { cursorposition = 2 } else if (cursorposition <= 2) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 1 } else if (cursorposition <= 5) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 2 } else if (cursorposition == 6) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 2 } else if (cursorposition == 7) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 4 e1=object.value.indexOf(')') e2=object.value.indexOf('-') if (e1>-1 && e2>-1){ if (e2-e1 == 4) { cursorposition = cursorposition - 1 } } } else if (cursorposition < 11) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 3 } else if (cursorposition == 11) { cursorposition = cursorposition + 1 } else if (cursorposition >= 12) { cursorposition = cursorposition } var txtRange = object.createTextRange(); txtRange.moveStart( "character", cursorposition); txtRange.moveEnd( "character", cursorposition - object.value.length); txtRange.select(); } } function ParseChar(sStr, sChar) { if (sChar.length == null) { zChar = new Array(sChar); } else zChar = sChar; for (i=0; i<zChar.length; i++) { sNewStr = ""; var iStart = 0; var iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i]); while (iEnd != -1) { sNewStr += sStr.substring(iStart, iEnd); iStart = iEnd + 1; iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i], iStart); } sNewStr += sStr.substring(sStr.lastIndexOf(sChar[i]) + 1, sStr.length); sStr = sNewStr; } return sNewStr; }

The format with this code comes out like this: (123)456-7890.

All I need to do is add a space between the closing parenthesis of the area code and the first number of the second set of three digits. I feel like it is a very simple change, but I am stumped. What do I need to change?