Input Masking a Phone Number

I’m continuing work on software I coded a few months ago and I am trying to mask HTML input for a phone number. I am wanting it to mask from 1234567890 to (123) 456-7890.
My HTML input looks like this:
<div class="form-group">
<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
</div>
and my JavaScript looks like this:
var zChar = new Array(' ', '(', ') ', '-', '.');
var maxphonelength = 14;
var phonevalue1;
var phonevalue2;
var cursorposition;
function ParseForNumber1(object){
phonevalue1 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar);
}
function ParseForNumber2(object){
phonevalue2 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar);
}
function backspacerUP(object,e) {
if(e){
e = e
} else {
e = window.event
}
if(e.which){
var keycode = e.which
} else {
var keycode = e.keyCode
}
ParseForNumber1(object)
if(keycode >= 48){
ValidatePhone(object)
}
}
function backspacerDOWN(object,e) {
if(e){
e = e
} else {
e = window.event
}
if(e.which){
var keycode = e.which
} else {
var keycode = e.keyCode
}
ParseForNumber2(object)
}
function GetCursorPosition(){
var t1 = phonevalue1;
var t2 = phonevalue2;
var bool = false
for (i=0; i<t1.length; i++)
{
if (t1.substring(i,1) != t2.substring(i,1)) {
if(!bool) {
cursorposition=i
bool=true
}
}
}
}
function ValidatePhone(object){
var p = phonevalue1
p = p.replace(/[^\d]*/gi,"")
if (p.length < 3) {
object.value=p
} else if(p.length==3){
pp=p;
d4=p.indexOf('(')
d5=p.indexOf(')')
if(d4==-1){
pp="("+pp;
}
if(d5==-1){
pp=pp+")";
}
object.value = pp;
} else if(p.length>3 && p.length < 7){
p ="(" + p;
l30=p.length;
p30=p.substring(0,4);
p30=p30+")"
p31=p.substring(4,l30);
pp=p30+p31;
object.value = pp;
} else if(p.length >= 7){
p ="(" + p;
l30=p.length;
p30=p.substring(0,4);
p30=p30+")"
p31=p.substring(4,l30);
pp=p30+p31;
l40 = pp.length;
p40 = pp.substring(0,8);
p40 = p40 + "-"
p41 = pp.substring(8,l40);
ppp = p40 + p41;
object.value = ppp.substring(0, maxphonelength);
}
GetCursorPosition()
if(cursorposition >= 0){
if (cursorposition == 0) {
cursorposition = 2
} else if (cursorposition <= 2) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 1
} else if (cursorposition <= 5) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 2
} else if (cursorposition == 6) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 2
} else if (cursorposition == 7) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 4
e1=object.value.indexOf(')')
e2=object.value.indexOf('-')
if (e1>-1 && e2>-1){
if (e2-e1 == 4) {
cursorposition = cursorposition - 1
}
}
} else if (cursorposition < 11) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 3
} else if (cursorposition == 11) {
cursorposition = cursorposition + 1
} else if (cursorposition >= 12) {
cursorposition = cursorposition
}
var txtRange = object.createTextRange();
txtRange.moveStart( "character", cursorposition);
txtRange.moveEnd( "character", cursorposition - object.value.length);
txtRange.select();
}
}
function ParseChar(sStr, sChar)
{
if (sChar.length == null)
{
zChar = new Array(sChar);
}
else zChar = sChar;
for (i=0; i<zChar.length; i++)
{
sNewStr = "";
var iStart = 0;
var iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i]);
while (iEnd != -1)
{
sNewStr += sStr.substring(iStart, iEnd);
iStart = iEnd + 1;
iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i], iStart);
}
sNewStr += sStr.substring(sStr.lastIndexOf(sChar[i]) + 1, sStr.length);
sStr = sNewStr;
}
return sNewStr;
}
The format with this code comes out like this: (123)456-7890.
All I need to do is add a space between the closing parenthesis of the area code and the first number of the second set of three digits. I feel like it is a very simple change, but I am stumped. What do I need to change?