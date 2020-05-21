Input Masking a Phone Number

I’m continuing work on software I coded a few months ago and I am trying to mask HTML input for a phone number. I am wanting it to mask from 1234567890 to (123) 456-7890.

My HTML input looks like this:

<div class="form-group">
	<label for="member_phone">Member's Phone Number</label>
	<input type="tel" class="form-control" id="member_phone" name="member_phone" placeholder="(123) 456-7890" maxlength="14" autocomplete="off" onkeydown="javascript:backspacerDOWN(this,event);" onkeyup="javascript:backspacerUP(this,event);"/>
</div>

and my JavaScript looks like this:

var zChar = new Array(' ', '(', ') ', '-', '.');
var maxphonelength = 14;
var phonevalue1;
var phonevalue2;
var cursorposition;

function ParseForNumber1(object){
	phonevalue1 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar);
}
function ParseForNumber2(object){
	phonevalue2 = ParseChar(object.value, zChar);
}

function backspacerUP(object,e) {
	if(e){
		e = e
	} else {
		e = window.event
	}
	if(e.which){
		var keycode = e.which
	} else {
		var keycode = e.keyCode
	}

	ParseForNumber1(object)

	if(keycode >= 48){
		ValidatePhone(object)
	}
}

function backspacerDOWN(object,e) {
	if(e){
		e = e
	} else {
		e = window.event
	}
	if(e.which){
		var keycode = e.which
	} else {
		var keycode = e.keyCode
	}
	ParseForNumber2(object)
}

function GetCursorPosition(){

	var t1 = phonevalue1;
	var t2 = phonevalue2;
	var bool = false
    for (i=0; i<t1.length; i++)
    {
    	if (t1.substring(i,1) != t2.substring(i,1)) {
    		if(!bool) {
    			cursorposition=i
    			bool=true
    		}
    	}
    }
}

function ValidatePhone(object){

	var p = phonevalue1

	p = p.replace(/[^\d]*/gi,"")

	if (p.length < 3) {
		object.value=p
	} else if(p.length==3){
		pp=p;
		d4=p.indexOf('(')
		d5=p.indexOf(')')
		if(d4==-1){
			pp="("+pp;
		}
		if(d5==-1){
			pp=pp+")";
		}
		object.value = pp;
	} else if(p.length>3 && p.length < 7){
		p ="(" + p;
		l30=p.length;
		p30=p.substring(0,4);
		p30=p30+")"

		p31=p.substring(4,l30);
		pp=p30+p31;

		object.value = pp;

	} else if(p.length >= 7){
		p ="(" + p;
		l30=p.length;
		p30=p.substring(0,4);
		p30=p30+")"

		p31=p.substring(4,l30);
		pp=p30+p31;

		l40 = pp.length;
		p40 = pp.substring(0,8);
		p40 = p40 + "-"

		p41 = pp.substring(8,l40);
		ppp = p40 + p41;

		object.value = ppp.substring(0, maxphonelength);
	}

	GetCursorPosition()

	if(cursorposition >= 0){
		if (cursorposition == 0) {
			cursorposition = 2
		} else if (cursorposition <= 2) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 1
		} else if (cursorposition <= 5) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 2
		} else if (cursorposition == 6) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 2
		} else if (cursorposition == 7) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 4
			e1=object.value.indexOf(')')
			e2=object.value.indexOf('-')
			if (e1>-1 && e2>-1){
				if (e2-e1 == 4) {
					cursorposition = cursorposition - 1
				}
			}
		} else if (cursorposition < 11) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 3
		} else if (cursorposition == 11) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition + 1
		} else if (cursorposition >= 12) {
			cursorposition = cursorposition
		}

        var txtRange = object.createTextRange();
        txtRange.moveStart( "character", cursorposition);
		txtRange.moveEnd( "character", cursorposition - object.value.length);
        txtRange.select();
    }

}

function ParseChar(sStr, sChar)
{
    if (sChar.length == null)
    {
        zChar = new Array(sChar);
    }
    else zChar = sChar;

    for (i=0; i<zChar.length; i++)
    {
        sNewStr = "";

        var iStart = 0;
        var iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i]);

        while (iEnd != -1)
        {
            sNewStr += sStr.substring(iStart, iEnd);
            iStart = iEnd + 1;
            iEnd = sStr.indexOf(sChar[i], iStart);
        }
        sNewStr += sStr.substring(sStr.lastIndexOf(sChar[i]) + 1, sStr.length);

        sStr = sNewStr;
    }

    return sNewStr;
}

The format with this code comes out like this: (123)456-7890.

All I need to do is add a space between the closing parenthesis of the area code and the first number of the second set of three digits. I feel like it is a very simple change, but I am stumped. What do I need to change?