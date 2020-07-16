Input mask with min and max doesn't work

I’m using Inputmask

When I try inputting 1950-01-01, which is the min date, it doesn’t let me, and when I try a date after 1999-12-31, which is the max date, it still let me.

https://jsfiddle.net/x7aqwjmd/

Hi @Chronzam, that does indeed seem to be a bug; when you first fill the 01-01 part you can also fill 1950. I see you already opened an issue, here’s the link for quick reference:

Oh yeah, thanks for helping!

