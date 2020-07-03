Input cells for number with the move to the next input cell

I have to fill in 6 numbers with the inputs. It is like an OTP input field as one field but I try to separate into 6 input fields.
When the first character is filled in it will move to the next input field. I try to solve this using JavaScript?
Okay then, good luck. I look forward to seeing how you progress with this.
Hi there toplisek,
ennui set in, so I knocked this up…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled Document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 150% sans-serif;
text-align: center;
}
h1 {
font-size: 1.5em;
color: #444;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
#testform {
display: inline-block;
padding: 1em;
border: 1px solid #999;
border-radius: 0.5em;
background-color: #cff;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 1em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 ),
0.4em 0.4em 0.4em rgba( 0, 0, 0, 0.4 );
}
#testform input[type=text] {
width: 2em;
margin: 0.5em 0;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>this is an input test </h1>
<form id="testform" action="#">
<label for="inp1">number 1: </label>
<input id="inp1" type="text"><br>
<label for="inp2">number 2: </label>
<input id="inp2" type="text"><br>
<label for="inp3">number 3: </label>
<input id="inp3" type="text"><br>
<label for="inp4">number 4: </label>
<input id="inp4" type="text"><br>
<label for="inp5">number 5: </label>
<input id="inp5" type="text"><br>
<label for="inp6">number 6: </label>
<input id="inp6" type="text"><br>
<label for="but">add numbers with a: </label>
<input id="but" type="button" value="click">
</form>
<script>
( function( d ) {
var c = 0,
but = d.getElementById( 'but' ),
frm = d.getElementById( 'testform' ),
inp = frm.querySelectorAll( 'input[type="text"]' );
frm.reset();
but.addEventListener( 'click',
function() {
if ( c < inp.length ) {
inp[ c ].value = c + 1;
c ++;
}
else {
return;
}
}, false );
} ( document ) );
</script>
</body>
</html>
It may help to get you started.
coothead
