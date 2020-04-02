Input cells for number with the move to the next input cell

I have to fill in 6 numbers with the inputs. It is like an OTP input field as one field but I try to separate into 6 input fields.
When the first character is filled in it will move to the next input field. I try to solve this using JavaScript?
Okay then, good luck. I look forward to seeing how you progress with this.