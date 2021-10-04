innerHTML made event listeners ineffective in one website but not in others

In one website, I have appended HTML to the
<body> with
innerHTML ( which was a mistake and I should have used
insertAdjacentHTML() ).
newHTML = document.querySelector("body");
newHTML.innerHTML +=`
<!-- -->
`;
I have learned that
innerHTML (when used on the
<body> tag), makes all event listeners ineffective.
Indeed, even that most minor HTML change to the body tag with
innerHTML prevented me to listen to the click event on a “burger” navigation menu of that website until refreshing the page.
I couldn’t replicate this behavior here on sitepoint.com but I could replicate it on cnn.com and the only way I can explain this is that sitepoint doesn’t use any JavaScript for its “burger” navigation menu but CNN do uses JavaScript for its mobile menu.
Would you have anything to add upon my conclusion?