innerHTML made event listeners ineffective in one website but not in others

bendqh1: bendqh1: the only way I can explain this is that sitepoint doesn’t use any JavaScript for its “burger” navigation menu

It does – if you inspect the burger menu with the browser dev tools and switch to the “Event Listeners” tab, you can see a couple of click handlers but none added to the menu directly. This is an example of the previously mentioned event delegation pattern: by just adding an event listener to some ancestor element (which may simply be the document body), you can add, swap and remove elements without the need to add new event listeners.

Now discourse uses the UI framework ember.js, which does a lot of stuff under the hood to dynamically create and update the element tree; but at its core the idea might look something like this:

document.body.addEventListener('click', event => { const toggleBtn = event.target.closest('.header-dropdown-toggle') if (toggleBtn) { toggleBtn.classList.toggle('active') } })

This way you don’t need to add an event listener to the toggle button itself at any point, and it will still work if you cleared the body at some point or add another toggle button, say.

bendqh1: bendqh1: I have learned that innerHTML (when used on the <body> tag), makes all event listeners ineffective.

Sorry for the nitpicking but the event listeners are still effective, the elements they were added to have just been removed from the page’s DOM tree and replaced with new ones.