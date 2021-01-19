Inline editing

Hi need help please, Is this possible that I want to have a sentence that the word can be edited like this example

“In the end, we all felt like is eat too much”.

then when the user hovers some words it will show underline meaning it can be edited but that depends on how I set up in the backend what word can be edited to show underline. then if the user clicks the example of the word is eat then the textbox appears so that he can type the correct word. when the user wants to edit the word “In” this will show textbox and the previous word that he edited will reset it’s to the original word.

Is this be accomplished with jquery ? or Is there plugins for this so that I can easily use or apply.

Thank you in advance.