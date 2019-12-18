Inline Block element is not a Block element?

Well, I used flex because simplicity. So… YMMV and someone i’m sure can do it better than I.

First, put your icon after the headline in the HTML. Because thats where you want it, and it makes sense to live there.

Change the CSS for .quest

display: flex

Add to the CSS for .quest h6 :

flex: 1;

Remove the following CSS from .icon :

float height width padding

Add the following CSS to .icon :

margin-top: auto margin-bottom: auto

(by my count, thats 4 CSS rules removed, 4 CSS rules added, and it gives you what you want. Also it makes your code slightly more readable because the icon follows the headline, which matches the display presented.)