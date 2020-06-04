Injecting a value into a row added using JavaScript

Hi.
I am using the following code to add and delete rows from a table. You can see this post for an explanation but a different question: https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/how-to-stop-an-add-delete-table-row-script-from-deleting-the-last-row-and-how-to-limit-rows/353365/10
Main HTML
<table id="tbl_posts" class="table">
<thead>
<tr class="course-book-rule">
<td colspan="5" class="course-book-heading">Attendee Details</td>
</tr>
<tr style="border: none;">
<td colspan="5"><textarea class="form-control rounded-0 w-100" id="requirements" name="requirements" rows="3" placeholder="Do any of the attendees you are entering have any special requirements?"></textarea></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>#</td>
<td>Name</td>
<td>Email</td>
<td>Job Title</td>
<td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded add-record its-blue-bg white-text pr-4 pl-4" data-added="0"><i class="fas fa-plus"></i></a></td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody id="tbl_posts_body">
<tr id="rec-1">
<td><span class="sn">1</span>.</td>
<td><input type="text" id="attendeename" name="attendeename"></td>
<td><input type="email" id="attendeeemail" name="attendeeemail"></td>
<td><input type="text" id="attendeejobtitle" name="attendeejobtitle"></td>
<td></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
The HTML template for new rows
<div style="display:none;">
<table id="sample_table">
<tr id="">
<td><span class="sn"></span>.</td>
<td><input type="text" id="attendeename" name="attendeename"></td>
<td><input type="email" id="attendeeemail" name="attendeeemail"</td>
<td><input type="text" id="attendeejobtitle" name="attendeejobtitle"</td>
<td><a class="btn-sm btn-rounded delete-record its-blue-bg lighten-2 pl-3 pr-3" data-id="0"><i class="fas fa-minus"></i></a></td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
And the JS:
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
jQuery(document).delegate('a.add-record', 'click', function(e) {
var rows = $( "#tbl_posts_body tr" ).length;
if (rows >= 10) {
return;
}
e.preventDefault();
var content = jQuery('#sample_table tr'),
size = jQuery('#tbl_posts >tbody >tr').length + 1,
element = null,
element = content.clone();
element.attr('id', 'rec-'+size);
element.find('.delete-record').attr('data-id', size);
element.appendTo('#tbl_posts_body');
element.find('.sn').html(size);
});
jQuery(document).delegate('a.delete-record', 'click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var id = jQuery(this).attr('data-id');
var targetDiv = jQuery(this).attr('targetDiv');
jQuery('#rec-' + id).remove();
//regenerate index number on table
$('#tbl_posts_body tr').each(function(index){
$(this).find('span.sn').html(index+1);
});
return true;
});
});
</script>
The code works well. BUT, I’m looking now at pulling the form values out of $_POST, I have an issue. The html that the JS copies to create each new added row is static html, a static template. It does NOT contain a unique name attribute for each input element.
So, if I add two extra rows alongside the original row, all three name elements for jobtitle (say) are just attendeejobtitle. What I need is attendeejobtitle_1, attendeejobtitle_2, etc.
How can I achieve this? (Please bear in mind I am just beginning to learn JS.)
Cheers