Initialize data on page load

Am opening this topic regarding my previous topic on https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/paging-server-side-datatable-processing/444571/6 i want to thank everyone who contribute to help, thanks so much.
i have come with better solution and solved my problem which i had on previous topic i stated.
Below is my script. its working well, but am having only 2 issues
- . Am getting all data from GET Method, very well. but its not working to limit records per page…
(when i put data Manually to html without ajax get method. the script works very well. but when i pull data from ajax URL it doesn’t work well on limiting data per page.
2). i have a problem with my search it doesn’t work
function Searchfilter()
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>Simple Pagination</title>
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<style>
.card {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.card {
position: relative;
display: -webkit-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-box-direction: normal;
-ms-flex-direction: column;
flex-direction: column;
min-width: 0;
word-wrap: break-word;
background-color: #fff;
background-clip: border-box;
border: 0px solid transparent;
border-radius: 0px;
}
.comment-widgets .comment-row {
border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
padding: 14px;
display: -webkit-box;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
margin: 10px 0;
}
.flex-row {
-webkit-box-orient: horizontal!important;
-webkit-box-direction: normal!important;
-ms-flex-direction: row!important;
flex-direction: row!important;
}
.d-flex {
display: -webkit-box!important;
display: -ms-flexbox!important;
display: flex!important;
}
.p-2 {
padding: 0.5rem!important;
}
comment-text {
padding-left: 15px;
}
.w-100 {
width: 100%!important;
}
* {
outline: none;
}
.d-block {
display: block!important;
}
.d-flex.flex-row.comment-row {
border-bottom: solid 1px #e4e0e0;
}
.mx-top {
padding: 30px 10px 10px 20px;
}
/* Pagination css */
.pg-nav {
float: right;
}
ul.pagination {
margin-bottom: 0;
}
nav.pg-nav {
display: flex;
}
.pag-disable {
z-index: 2;
color: #381be7;
text-decoration: none;
background-color: #e9ecef;
border-color: #dee2e6;
}
.pag-dis{
display: none !important;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container mx-top">
<h3>Simple Pagination</h3>
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-12">
<div class="card">
<input type="text" class=".myInput" onkeyup="Searchfilter()"
placeholder="Search..">
<div class="myUL">
<div class="comment-widgets">
<div id="Rsponv"></div>
<div class="ps-scrollbar-x-rail" style="left: 0px; bottom: 0px;">
<div class="ps-scrollbar-x" tabindex="0" style="left: 0px; width: 0px;"></div>
</div>
<div class="ps-scrollbar-y-rail" style="top: 0px; right: 3px;">
<div class="ps-scrollbar-y" tabindex="0" style="top: 0px; height: 0px;"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Pag buttons -->
<div class="row">
<div class="col-sm-12">
<nav class="pg-nav" aria-label="Page navigation">
<span class="page-item">
<a class="pre page-link" href="javascript:void(0)" aria-label="Previous" disabled>
<span aria-hidden="true">«</span>
<span class="sr-only">Previous</span>
</a>
</span>
<ul class="pagination">
</ul>
<span class="page-item">
<a class="nex page-link" href="javascript:void(0)" aria-label="Next">
<span aria-hidden="true">»</span>
<span class="sr-only">Next</span>
</a>
</span>
</nav>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
$.ajax({
type: "GET",
url: "dddf.php",
dataType: "json",
success: function(res) {
$('#Rsponv').html(res.msg);
}
});
pageSize = 2; //Change the value if you want
$(function () {
var pageCount = $(".comment-row").length / pageSize;
for (var i = 0; i < pageCount; i++) {
if (i == 0) {
$(".pagination").append('<li class="page-item active"><a class="page-link" href="javascript:void(0)">' + (i + 1) +
"</a></li>"
);
$(".pre").addClass("pag-disable"); // For adding Arrow disable on load
} else {
$(".pagination").append('<li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="javascript:void(0)">' + (i + 1) +
"</a></li>"
);
}
}
showPage(1);
$(".pagination li").click(function () {
$(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
$(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable"); // For Removing Arrow disable
$(this).addClass("active");
showPage(parseInt($(this).text()));
});
});
showPage = function (page) {
$(".comment-row").addClass("pag-dis");
$(".comment-row").each(function (n) {
if (n >= pageSize * (page - 1) && n < pageSize * page)
$(this).removeClass("pag-dis");
});
};
//Pagniation previous and next buttons
$(".nex").click(function () {
if ($(".pagination li").next().length != 0) {
$(".page-item.active").next().addClass("active").prev().removeClass("active");
$(".page-item.active a").trigger("click");
} else {
$(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
$(".pagination li:first").addClass("active");
}
return false;
});
$(".pre").click(function () {
if ($(".pagination li").prev().length != 0) {
$(".page-item.active").prev().addClass("active").next().removeClass("active");
$(".page-item.active a").trigger("click");
} else {
$(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
$(".pagination li:last").addClass("active");
}
return false;
});
$(".page-item a").click(function () {
//Pagniation previous and next buttons disable Condition
if ($(".page-item.active").is(":last-child")) {
$(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable");
$(".nex").addClass("pag-disable");
} else if ($(".page-item.active").is(":first-child")) {
$(".nex").removeClass("pag-disable");
$(".pre").addClass("pag-disable");
} else {
$(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable");
$(".nex").removeClass("pag-disable");
}
});
// search function
function Searchfilter() {
// Declare variables
var input, filter, u, l, a, i, txtValue;
input = document.getElementByClass('.myInput');
filter = input.value.toUpperCase();
u = document.getElementByClass(".myUL");
l = u.getElementByClass('.comment-widgets');
// Loop through all list items, and hide those who don't match
// the search query
for (i = 0; i < l.length; i++) {
a = l[i].getElementsByTagName("a")[0];
txtValue = a.textContent || a.innerText;
if (txtValue.toUpperCase().indexOf(filter) > -1) {
l[i].style.display = "";
} else {
l[i].style.display = "none";
}
}
}
});
</script>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script>
</body>
</html>