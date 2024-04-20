Initialize data on page load

Am opening this topic regarding my previous topic on https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/paging-server-side-datatable-processing/444571/6 i want to thank everyone who contribute to help, thanks so much.

i have come with better solution and solved my problem which i had on previous topic i stated.

Below is my script. its working well, but am having only 2 issues

. Am getting all data from GET Method, very well. but its not working to limit records per page…

(when i put data Manually to html without ajax get method. the script works very well. but when i pull data from ajax URL it doesn’t work well on limiting data per page.

2). i have a problem with my search it doesn’t work function Searchfilter()