Initialize data on page load

Am opening this topic regarding my previous topic on https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/paging-server-side-datatable-processing/444571/6 i want to thank everyone who contribute to help, thanks so much.

i have come with better solution and solved my problem which i had on previous topic i stated.

Below is my script. its working well, but am having only 2 issues

  1. . Am getting all data from GET Method, very well. but its not working to limit records per page…
    (when i put data Manually to html without ajax get method. the script works very well. but when i pull data from ajax URL it doesn’t work well on limiting data per page.

2). i have a problem with my search it doesn’t work function Searchfilter()

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <title>Simple Pagination</title>
  <link rel='stylesheet' href='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.5.0/css/bootstrap.min.css'>
    <script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js'></script>
<style>
.card {
    margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.card {
    position: relative;
    display: -webkit-box;
    display: -ms-flexbox;
    display: flex;
    -webkit-box-orient: vertical;
    -webkit-box-direction: normal;
    -ms-flex-direction: column;
    flex-direction: column;
    min-width: 0;
    word-wrap: break-word;
    background-color: #fff;
    background-clip: border-box;
    border: 0px solid transparent;
    border-radius: 0px;
}
.comment-widgets .comment-row {
    border-bottom: 1px solid transparent;
    padding: 14px;
    display: -webkit-box;
    display: -ms-flexbox;
    display: flex;
    margin: 10px 0;
}
.flex-row {
    -webkit-box-orient: horizontal!important;
    -webkit-box-direction: normal!important;
    -ms-flex-direction: row!important;
    flex-direction: row!important;
}
.d-flex {
    display: -webkit-box!important;
    display: -ms-flexbox!important;
    display: flex!important;
}
.p-2 {
    padding: 0.5rem!important;
}
comment-text {
    padding-left: 15px;
}
.w-100 {
    width: 100%!important;
}
* {
    outline: none;
}
.d-block {
    display: block!important;
}
.d-flex.flex-row.comment-row {
    border-bottom: solid 1px #e4e0e0;
}
.mx-top {
  padding: 30px 10px 10px 20px;
}

/* Pagination css */

.pg-nav {
    float: right;
}

ul.pagination {
    margin-bottom: 0;
}

nav.pg-nav {
    display: flex;
}

.pag-disable {
    z-index: 2;
    color: #381be7;
    text-decoration: none;
    background-color: #e9ecef;
    border-color: #dee2e6;
}
.pag-dis{
  display: none !important;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container mx-top">
  <h3>Simple Pagination</h3>

  <div class="row">
    <div class="col-md-12">
      <div class="card">
<input type="text" class=".myInput" onkeyup="Searchfilter()"            
placeholder="Search..">
<div class="myUL">


        <div class="comment-widgets">
          
          <div id="Rsponv"></div>
        
          
          <div class="ps-scrollbar-x-rail" style="left: 0px; bottom: 0px;">
            <div class="ps-scrollbar-x" tabindex="0" style="left: 0px; width: 0px;"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="ps-scrollbar-y-rail" style="top: 0px; right: 3px;">
            <div class="ps-scrollbar-y" tabindex="0" style="top: 0px; height: 0px;"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
      </div>
    </div>

  </div>

  <!-- Pag buttons -->
  <div class="row">
    <div class="col-sm-12">

      <nav class="pg-nav" aria-label="Page navigation">
        <span class="page-item">
          <a class="pre page-link" href="javascript:void(0)" aria-label="Previous" disabled>
            <span aria-hidden="true">«</span>
            <span class="sr-only">Previous</span>
          </a>
        </span>
        <ul class="pagination">

        </ul>
        <span class="page-item">
          <a class="nex page-link" href="javascript:void(0)" aria-label="Next">
            <span aria-hidden="true">»</span>
            <span class="sr-only">Next</span>
          </a>
        </span>
      </nav>

    </div>
  </div>

</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {

	$.ajax({
	type: "GET",
	url: "dddf.php",
	dataType: "json",
	success: function(res) {
		$('#Rsponv').html(res.msg);
	}
});
pageSize = 2; //Change the value if you want

    $(function () {
        var pageCount = $(".comment-row").length / pageSize;

        for (var i = 0; i < pageCount; i++) {
            if (i == 0) {
                $(".pagination").append('<li class="page-item active"><a class="page-link" href="javascript:void(0)">' + (i + 1) +
                    "</a></li>"
                );
                $(".pre").addClass("pag-disable"); // For adding Arrow disable on load
            } else {
                $(".pagination").append('<li class="page-item"><a class="page-link" href="javascript:void(0)">' + (i + 1) +
                    "</a></li>"
                );
            }
        }

        showPage(1);

        $(".pagination li").click(function () {
            $(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
            $(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable"); // For Removing Arrow disable
            $(this).addClass("active");
            showPage(parseInt($(this).text()));
        });
    });

    showPage = function (page) {
        $(".comment-row").addClass("pag-dis");

        $(".comment-row").each(function (n) {
            if (n >= pageSize * (page - 1) && n < pageSize * page)
                $(this).removeClass("pag-dis");
        });
    };

    //Pagniation previous and next buttons

    $(".nex").click(function () {
        if ($(".pagination li").next().length != 0) {
            $(".page-item.active").next().addClass("active").prev().removeClass("active");
            $(".page-item.active a").trigger("click");
        } else {
            $(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
            $(".pagination li:first").addClass("active");
        }
        return false;
    });

    $(".pre").click(function () {
        if ($(".pagination li").prev().length != 0) {
            $(".page-item.active").prev().addClass("active").next().removeClass("active");
            $(".page-item.active a").trigger("click");
        } else {
            $(".pagination li").removeClass("active");
            $(".pagination li:last").addClass("active");
        }
        return false;
    });

    $(".page-item a").click(function () {
        //Pagniation previous and next buttons disable Condition
        if ($(".page-item.active").is(":last-child")) {
            $(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable");
            $(".nex").addClass("pag-disable");
        } else if ($(".page-item.active").is(":first-child")) {
            $(".nex").removeClass("pag-disable");
            $(".pre").addClass("pag-disable");
        } else {
            $(".pre").removeClass("pag-disable");
            $(".nex").removeClass("pag-disable");
        }
    });
	
	
	// search function
	function Searchfilter() {
  // Declare variables
  var input, filter, u, l, a, i, txtValue;
  input = document.getElementByClass('.myInput');
  filter = input.value.toUpperCase();
  u = document.getElementByClass(".myUL");
  l = u.getElementByClass('.comment-widgets');

  // Loop through all list items, and hide those who don't match         
  // the search query
  for (i = 0; i < l.length; i++) {
    a = l[i].getElementsByTagName("a")[0];
    txtValue = a.textContent || a.innerText;
    if (txtValue.toUpperCase().indexOf(filter) > -1) {
      l[i].style.display = "";
    } else {
      l[i].style.display = "none";
    }
  }
}

   });

   
	</script>
<script src='https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/twitter-bootstrap/4.5.2/js/bootstrap.min.js'></script>

</body>
</html>