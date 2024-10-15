Inheritance of JS/css

Hi,
I’ve written a top level page on which I’ve a menu which toggles using JS. This works fine. However, applying the same logic to a subpage doesn’t work. Am I missing something to do with inheritance? Both pages use exactly the same CSS, and the same JS script for toggling the menu. I’ve provided a link to the code on the subpage, and the css and js.
In a nutshell:
1.At the top level, the menu is initially hidden. Activating the toggle menu button activates it, and I’m able to select a subpage. I’d thought that the menu on this subpage would initially be hidden, given the specified class in my subpage, but it isn’t, and toggling the menu does nothing.
I’m not hopeful, as there’s a lot of code here, but I’ve included all relevant parts.
I don’t do php but I’ve reduced the html to just the two divs which are the menu toggle and the sidebar which seem to be the elements that you are toggling.
They seem to work as they are so I’m not quite understanding what I’ve missed
(If the php was important to this demo them post the html from view source in the browser and that will show just the html that is available).
echo '<div id="content"';
You seem to have forgotten the > on this tag. The browser will probably auto-recover from this, but its a note.
This line in the menu bit is superfluous:
if (isset($_SESSION["logged_in"]) and $_SESSION['logged_in']==TRUE) {
You already do that check further up the page, and if it was false, sent a
header redirecting the user, so it would never get to this line if this were not true.
Your script tries to define
elSidebar before the code that puts the sidebar into the DOM. That wont work. (Remember, I said order matters…)
<script src="js/togglemenu.js" </script> <--tries to define elSidebar.
<?php
// menu
if (isset($_SESSION["logged_in"]) and $_SESSION['logged_in']==TRUE) {
echo '<div id="sidebar" class="hidden">'; <--div with id "sidebar" does not exist until this point.