Infinite scroll not working

Hey!!

Trying to get infinite scroll to work but having a time doing so. Here is the code:

HMTL

<div class="card-body"> <div class="post-item" id="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>"> <p class="post-filetoUpload"> <?php echo($_POST['fileToUpload']); ?>; <p class="post-comment"> <?php echo($_POST['comment']); ?>; <p class="post-page_url"> <?php echo($_POST['page_url']); ?>; <div class="form-floating"> <textarea class="form-control" placeholder="Comment here" id="floatingTextarea"></textarea> </div> </div> <?php } ?> </div> <div class="ajax-loader text-center"> <img src="LoaderIcon.gif"> Loading more posts... </div> </div> </div> </div>

JS

<script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function(){ windowOnScroll(); }); function windowOnScroll() { $(window).on("scroll", function(e){ if ($(window).scrollTop() == $(document).height() - $(window).height()){ if($(".post-item").length < $("#total_count").val()) { var lastId = $(".post-item:last").attr("id"); //getMoreData(lastId); } } }); } function getMoreData(lastId) { $(window).off("scroll"); $.ajax({ url: 'getMoreData.php?lastId=' + lastId, type: "get", beforeSend: function () { $('.ajax-loader').show(); }, success: function (data) { setTimeout(function() { $('.ajax-loader').hide(); $("#post-list").append(data); windowOnScroll(); }, 1000); } }); } </script>

Thank ya for the help…its greatly appreciate it