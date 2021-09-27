Infinite scroll not working

Hey!!
Trying to get infinite scroll to work but having a time doing so. Here is the code:
HMTL
<div class="card-body">
<div class="post-item" id="<?php echo $row['id']; ?>">
<p class="post-filetoUpload"> <?php echo($_POST['fileToUpload']); ?>;
<p class="post-comment"> <?php echo($_POST['comment']); ?>;
<p class="post-page_url"> <?php echo($_POST['page_url']); ?>;
<div class="form-floating">
<textarea class="form-control" placeholder="Comment here" id="floatingTextarea"></textarea>
</div>
</div>
<?php
}
?>
</div>
<div class="ajax-loader text-center">
<img src="LoaderIcon.gif"> Loading more posts...
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
```
**JS**
```<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
windowOnScroll();
});
function windowOnScroll() {
$(window).on("scroll", function(e){
if ($(window).scrollTop() == $(document).height() - $(window).height()){
if($(".post-item").length < $("#total_count").val()) {
var lastId = $(".post-item:last").attr("id");
//getMoreData(lastId);
}
}
});
}
function getMoreData(lastId) {
$(window).off("scroll");
$.ajax({
url: 'getMoreData.php?lastId=' + lastId,
type: "get",
beforeSend: function ()
{
$('.ajax-loader').show();
},
success: function (data) {
setTimeout(function() {
$('.ajax-loader').hide();
$("#post-list").append(data);
windowOnScroll();
}, 1000);
}
});
}
</script>
Thank ya for the help…its greatly appreciate it