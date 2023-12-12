India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Will rain disrupt T20I World Cup preparations again?

After the series opener between India and South Africa was canceled due to weather, batting veteran Sunil Gavaskar didn’t hold back. After thrashing Australia at home, India began its first post-World Cup away tour with the Durban opener, which was called off without a ball being played on Sunday. Gavaskar, a member of the series’ famous commentary panel, urged Cricket South Africa (CSA) to take notes from Eden Gardens.

The 1st match of the series was supposed to begin at 7:30 IST PM, however, the toss was postponed indefinitely before the match umpires declared there was no way to play in Durban. With the first T20I in Durban rained out, India will look to grab a commanding lead in the second T20I of the series at Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will face the Proteas in the penultimate match of the bilateral series today( 12th December 2023) at St George’s Park in Gqeberha. Now the question is, will rain ruin the rainbow nation once more?

Will rain disrupt WC preparations in Gqeberha?

Rain may interrupt India and South Africa’s T20 World Cup preparations in Gqeberha, according to the latest reports. The weather in Gqeberha will stay gloomy, with a couple of showers possible. Accuweather reports that the cloud cover in Gqeberha is 99 percent and that precipitation is 63% likely. The probability of precipitation in the evening is 6%.

Today at Gqeberha, India will play the second T20I of a three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa. The game will begin an hour later. The match will begin at 8.30 p.m. IST in India. The 1st game of the series in Durban was rained off. However, the second T20I is likely to take place, and both squads will be ready to form a strong team.

Cricket highlights India: Youngsters running out of time

The Durban washout dashed India’s chances of assembling a playing XI ahead of the ICC World Cup. For the whole T20I series, Team India has rested seasoned campaigners. Skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-skipper Virat Kohli, paceman Jasprit Bumrah, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are all out of the T20I series against South Africa. India hopes to test its youthful players against the Proteas in South Africa, with Suryakumar leading the Indian side.

Before the 2007 World Cup, Team India had only five T20 Internationals left to play. Following the T20Is in South Africa, India will play 3 home games against Afghanistan before the 2024 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and opener Shubman Gill are all set to bat for India in the second Twenty20 International against South Africa on Tuesday.

In terms of head-to-head records, India and South Africa have played 25 times in T20Is, with the visitors winning 13 and the home team winning 10, with two games ending in a tie.

There are no reports of injuries in either camp. Lungi Ngidi had previously been ruled out owing to an ankle sprain. Aside from him, there are no injuries to be concerned about.

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Aiden Markram (capt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen,

