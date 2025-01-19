Indexing Embeded YOUTUBE videos on your website?

Google has picked up several video enhancments within search console for a client except they wont index them as they are not “watch pages”. We want to upload the videos to the clients website but are getting pushback from the client. Does anyone know of a different way to get these video’s indexed in search console.

NOTE: Schema and appropriate markup are already on the videos. The pages they are embeded on are indexed and rank but the client is looking to have the video show up in the search results.