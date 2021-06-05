Index TypeScript

color is a string that defaults to primary
but when passed into the Colors array as an index I’m promptly informed that it’s an any type because a string can’t be used as an index on type ‘{…etc}’
Colors are just the default constants with the tab template out of Expo, but I’m extending the color palette.
I’m still fairly new to typescript, but I don’t think there is an index type…
So my question is what should I be setting its type to?
import React from 'react'
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
TouchableOpacity,
View,
} from 'react-native'
import Colors from '../constants/Colors';
interface AppButtonProps {
color?: string[];
title?: string;
onPress?: any;
}
const AppButton: React.FC<AppButtonProps> = ({
color = 'primary',
title = 'default App Button',
onPress = () => console.log('default AppButton'),
}) => {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<TouchableOpacity
style={[styles.button, { backgroundColor: Colors[color] }]}
onPress={onPress}
>
<Text style={styles.text}>{title}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
)
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
// backgroundColor: 'yellow',
},
button: {
backgroundColor: Colors.primary,
borderRadius: 25,
justifyContent: "center",
alignItems: "center",
padding: 15,
width: "100%",
marginVertical: 10,
},
text: {
color: Colors.white,
fontSize: 18,
textTransform: "uppercase",
fontWeight: "bold",
},
})
export default AppButton