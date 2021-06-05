Index TypeScript

color is a string that defaults to primary
but when passed into the Colors array as an index I’m promptly informed that it’s an any type because a string can’t be used as an index on type ‘{…etc}’

Colors are just the default constants with the tab template out of Expo, but I’m extending the color palette.
I’m still fairly new to typescript, but I don’t think there is an index type…
So my question is what should I be setting its type to?

import React from 'react'
import {
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  TouchableOpacity,
  View,
} from 'react-native'

import Colors from '../constants/Colors';

interface AppButtonProps {
  color?: string[];
  title?: string;
  onPress?: any;
}

const AppButton: React.FC<AppButtonProps> = ({
  color = 'primary',
  title = 'default App Button',
  onPress = () => console.log('default AppButton'),
}) => {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <TouchableOpacity
        style={[styles.button, { backgroundColor: Colors[color] }]}
        onPress={onPress}
      >
        <Text style={styles.text}>{title}</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    </View>
  )
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    // backgroundColor: 'yellow',
  },
  button: {
    backgroundColor: Colors.primary,
    borderRadius: 25,
    justifyContent: "center",
    alignItems: "center",
    padding: 15,
    width: "100%",
    marginVertical: 10,
  },
  text: {
    color: Colors.white,
    fontSize: 18,
    textTransform: "uppercase",
    fontWeight: "bold",
  },
})

export default AppButton