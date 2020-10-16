Index structure with functions in any category for access to the content (pictures)

We are not going to create a duplicate of the picture. We will keep one picture, and add file references to the picture, from multiple categories.

simple. in the form you fill out when you upload the picture. you list the picture under multiple categories in the form. The form you fill out that specifies the data entry that is the lineage of parts. You are supposed to specify each category the picture falls into, With multiple categories allowed. The structure of which categories pertain to the picture is saved as an entry. And added to the index structure, Which handles the navigation of directories in the console. The index structure contains the list of parts for the file references in each category. And as stated when the file was uploaded. We filled out the form to specify which categories the picture fell under. The form questionaire asked at file upload, saves the form as an entry that gets indexed right away. in the index structure. The form allows for multiple categories the file reference can be listed under. The form stays the same, can add or remove categories (only remove ones without already existing file references. for instance if the category was just created and had no inputted reference yet). But the new tree structure created when categories are added. Saves as the new structure and form to fill out. The form is a tree structure with selection buttons at each part of the tree. The tree is fully represented in the questionaire, As it had been modified so far. And the user fills out radio buttons of where the file reference lies on the tree which will pertain to where it is listed in the directory. This questionaire saves as a data structure. That pertains to the picture file or content. And the index body adds that single picture or content to it’s constructed reference structure. The directory navigates through the references contained in the index structure, which represents the inclusion of all data entries in a single structure (the index structure, used by the directory to display it’s parts, (the listings of pictures or content))

The file or content (in this case pictures). Are only saved once. And the index structure is the build that has all the file references. To each picture, From every category each picture falls into (due to filling out the form, we can assiociate multiple categories to one picture. A file reference to the picture, In every category it falls into)

Here is a few sketch pics of me trying to figure out the structure. Or how it will simplify the data management of pictures or content.

