Index structure with functions in any category for access to the content (pictures)

Hi.I was constructing an index structure where by the structure is formed and added to when new content is uploaded (pictures) and a lineage of parts is selected along with the upload which saves as a data structure of which directories the pictures fall into, (even multilple directories), and even able to add new directories. So that this index structure compiles it’s entries every time they are uploaded and it is actually the index structure that is accessed and navigated when the directory is opened and explored. And whatever is in those directories the index structure had already saved the reference to the file in that category. I was wondering how useful this structure might be.and what size of data would we need something like this? Or is it useful as an organizer in any situation?