Index.html changes ignored by Safari and Chrome browsers

I have been making changes to an index.html file and for some reason both Safari and Chrome have begun ignoring these changes. Yesterday I did not have this issue.

I have done the following (many times) to try and remedy this behavior:

clear history/cache

restarted both browsers

restarted computer

repeat …

None of these things have resolved this issue.

Research has provided no help that I could find.

The site folder in use is empty of all files save for the index.html file, error_log and a few empty folders.

When either browser launches it shows the previous file I had worked on even though history has been cleared. The actual index.html file within the site folder is simply ignored.

Needless to say, this has brought my work to a halt.

Any help with this issue will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.