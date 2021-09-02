Index.html changes ignored by Safari and Chrome browsers

HTML & CSS
#1

I have been making changes to an index.html file and for some reason both Safari and Chrome have begun ignoring these changes. Yesterday I did not have this issue.

I have done the following (many times) to try and remedy this behavior:

clear history/cache
restarted both browsers
restarted computer
repeat …

None of these things have resolved this issue.

Research has provided no help that I could find.

The site folder in use is empty of all files save for the index.html file, error_log and a few empty folders.

When either browser launches it shows the previous file I had worked on even though history has been cleared. The actual index.html file within the site folder is simply ignored.

Needless to say, this has brought my work to a halt.

Any help with this issue will be greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

#2

I forgot to add that if I right-click on this index.html file and choose either Safari or Chrome the webpage will open revealing the new markup changes.

I have not added/removed any extentions or anything of that sort to either browser.

I have no idea what may be causing this behavior.

Thanks.

#3

Did you take a look at the Browser developer tools from where the file is loaded and with which status?

1 Like
#4

Not wanting to be too obvious, but you did remember to save the file with the changes before you tried to view it? Experience can be an unforgiving tutor.

#5

Thanks for your post.

In Safari using the dev tools I used both

Show Page Source and
Show Page Resources

both showed what is seen in the browser, but not what is in the website folder.

For instance the h2 tag shows 999 when in fact it should be showing 777

So the browser is not showing the changes.

Thanks.

#6

Thanks for your comments.

No, you are correct in that that could easily happen (and has …), but I am saving and double-checking the index file that is actually in the site folder with my ftp app - Transmit.

I’m at wits end with this problem. Absolutely nothing seems to fix it and I have tried Safari, Chrome and now FireFox - all with the same results.

I have not idea!

Thanks!